New headmaster at Wellingborough School starts his tenure by celebrating students' GCSE success
Pupils at Wellingborough School were celebrating last week’s GCSE results with 48 per cent of grades awarded at Grade 7 or above and 97 per cent at Grade 4 or above.
The results reflect the dedication and hard work of both students and staff.
But this year’s results were particularly meaningful as they mark the first GCSE cohort under the leadership of new headmaster, Simon Hawkes.
Mr Hawkes, who officially joins the school in September and has taken over from Andrew Holman, was on site to congratulate pupils and share in their success.
Mr Hawkes said: “It was a wonderful honour to be able to spend time meeting pupils and parents and sharing in their joy at securing some truly outstanding results.
"They deserve a great deal of credit for their hard work and dedication and I look forward to seeing them thrive in the sixth form here at Wellingborough.”
Among many success stories, more than a third of pupils achieved at least one grade per subject above their Year 9 predictions, highlighting the school’s commitment to individual development and academic excellence.
As pupils prepare to transition to sixth form, joined by a strong cohort of new entrants, the school looks forward to building on this success.
Wellingborough School is immensely proud of its pupils, not only for their academic achievements but also for the dedication and maturity they have shown throughout their GCSE journey.
For more information about upcoming open days at Wellingborough School, visit their website.