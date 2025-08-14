Wellingborough School marked the conclusion of Andrew Holman’s seven-year tenure as headmaster on A-Level results day — a day that will be remembered not only for his departure but also for the school’s exceptional academic achievements.

This year’s A-Level results delivered a pass rate of 99 per cent and more than 35 per cent of grades awarded at A*-A.

These results provided a fitting finale to Mr Holman’s leadership, which was characterised by vision and innovation.

Among his most transformative contributions was the launch of Project Copernicus, a bold 30-year initiative to reshape the future of learning at Wellingborough School.

Wellingborough School students celebrating their A-level results on headmaster Andrew Holman's last day in charge (inset)

The first phase – a state-of-the-art Technology Centre - neared completion during his final year and is set to open in phases during the new academic year.

This new facility will house design and technology workshops, a 220-seat lecture theatre, seminar rooms, office spaces and CAD design suites.

Reflecting on the project, Mr Holman said: "While it was a shame not to see the technology centre in use by students, I was incredibly proud of what the school achieved in making this dream a reality — it will

certainly take our teaching of DT and computing to a whole new level, and the children’s experiences in these subjects will be second-to-none.

"It is a good example of how Wellingborough, while always respecting its heritage and traditions, is a dynamic institution, always striving to be the best it can for its students.

"I wish them, and the staff, the very best for the future.”

Under Mr Holman’s guidance, Wellingborough School also celebrated a glowing ISI Inspection report in 2025, conducted under the new Framework 23.

The inspection praised the school’s leadership, quality of education, pupil well-being and social contribution, with the co-curricular provision recognised as an area of significant strength — a rare and prestigious accolade.

Simon Hawkes was announced as Mr Holman’s successor and will meet pupils for the first time on GCSE results day (August 22).

Mr Hawkes brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to educational excellence and the school looks forward to the next chapter under his leadership.