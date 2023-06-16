North Northants Council (NNC) has appointed its new new director of public health and wellbeing.

It is expected that Jane Bethea will take over the role in September 2023, as NNC finds its first permanent health director since Lucy Wightman left the role last year.

Jane Bethea said: “This is a wonderful opportunity, and I am very much looking forward to joining North Northamptonshire Council and working with colleagues both in the council and the wider system.

Jane Bethea is to become the council's new director of public health and wellbeing in September

"I will be building on the excellent progress made to date and continuing that focus on making sure we have the best possible health and wellbeing outcomes for the local population.”

Jane is currently a consultant within public health for Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, and the training programme director for East Midlands Public Health.

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, added: “I am delighted that we have been able to secure Jane into this vital role within the council.

"The past few years has shown just what an important role public health play and I am pleased we will now have Jane leading the existing, fantastic public health teams we have here at North Northamptonshire Council.

“I look forward to working with Jane and the whole corporate leadership team as we continue our journey and progress as a council."