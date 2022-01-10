Northamptonshire's director of public health quits to take new job

Lucy Wightman

Northamptonshire's director of public health has resigned to take a similar role in Essex.

Lucy Wightman has led the county's response to the coronavirus pandemic, with council staff told of her departure in an email today (Monday).

Rob Bridge, chief executive at North Northamptonshire Council, thanked her for work.

In a statement issued to this newspaper, he said: “Lucy Wightman, director of public health for North and West Northamptonshire, has been offered and accepted a new role as director of public health at Essex County Council.

“We wish Lucy well with her new position and would like to thank her for the important role she has played for our new council and in particular for her leadership in response to the Covid-19 pandemic."

At a council meeting in December councillors agreed an amendment to a previously approved blueprint for public health services, which included plans for a dedicated director of public dealth for North Northamptonshire.

But with Covid cases at a record high because of the spread of the Omicron variant the council has confirmed that John Ashton CBE, a a 'nationally recognised leader in public health', has agreed to step in on an interim basis.

Mr Bridge said: “We are currently advertising to recruit to this role (the North Northants director of public health).

"However, given the importance of this position and the current situation with the growth of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, we have put an early interim arrangement in place to support us during that period.

“We are pleased to confirm that John Ashton CBE has agreed to join us whilst we recruit to the permanent role and has already started working with Lucy and senior managers to plan a smooth transition and provide stability to the public health team during this transitional phase.”