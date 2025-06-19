New Corby takeaway will be seventh Northamptonshire branch for owners who say they've found the 'perfect site'

A new takeaway is opening in Corby this weekend with some mouth-watering discounts on offer for customers.

Friends and business partners Jabran Mehmood, Jahangir Alom and Guna Sekhar are proud owners of Zizou Express.

They currently operate all Zizou Express locations, including two in Northampton as well as stores in Wellingborough, Kettering, Daventry and Grange Park.

Zizou Express Corby in Rockingham Road will be their seventh store and opens tomorrow (Friday).

A Zizou Express spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “Opening a location in Corby has been a long-term goal.

"For the past four years, we’ve been searching for the perfect site – and we’re thrilled to say we’ve finally found it.

"Our mission is to make Zizou Express accessible across all of Northamptonshire.

"With the launch of our Corby branch, we will now deliver to every area in the county.”

But why do they think Zizou Express is different to other fast-food outlets?

Co-owner Jabran said: “Our biggest difference is that everything is made fresh to order. The only frozen item we use is our fries. We prepare everything daily, and that freshness is what makes us unique.”

Jabran also highlights the importance of consistency, adding: “No matter which store you visit, the taste is always the same. We work hard to ensure that every bite lives up to our standard.”

With a diverse and evolving menu, Zizou Express says it is committed to staying current with food trends.

The Corby branch will offer dine-in, collection and delivery, seven days a week from 3pm to 11pm.

To celebrate the grand opening, they’re offering 50 per cent off for all customers during the first three days.