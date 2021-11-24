Takeaway owners open new Kettering store after county success

A new Kettering town centre takeaway has opened its doors to the public, the latest in their chain of eateries in Northamptonshire.

Zizou Express Kettering in Gold Street was founded by managing directors Jabran Mehmood and Jahangir Alom from Northampton, and joins their other outlets in Daventry, Wellingborough and the county town.

The pair also own Zizou Lounge in Northampton - a shisha restaurant and takeaway - and the new Kettering branch will specialise in gourmet burgers, hotdogs, wings, sides and a wide range of desserts including waffles, brownies and pancakes.

The team at Zizou Kettering

Mr Mehmood said: "After the success of our Daventry and Wellingborough stores, we saw the opportunity to open up in one of Kettering’s best locations so decided to go for it.

"Kettering is a vibrant town with some great businesses, so we’re really excited to be a part of it.

"We’ve already had a really fantastic response from our first few days and look forward to an exciting future here.”

He added that their burgers are handcrafted using British beef with hotdogs made using meat sourced from an award-winning local farm.

The wide range of sweet and savoury dishes and drinks are all made on the premises.