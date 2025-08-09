New Corby hospice manager focused on driving positive change

The new manager of Corby’s Lakelands Hospice says she is enjoying the challenge of her new role.

Lakelands Hospice nursing manager, Cathy Finnerty, has stepped up to the role of hospice manager at the Butland Road facility.

Originally from Northampton, Cathy says she feels part of the Corby community after six years in the town.

She said: “I have been in post now for two months, and have really enjoyed the challenge. Lakelands is a Corby landmark being here for nearly 25 years, therefore I have a great responsibility to ensure that we keep up the great standard of care which has been funded by the people of Corby.

Cathy Finnerty Lakelands Hospice / National World

"Not being a Corby girl – I moved here six years ago from Northampton – I now feel like I have lived here my whole life.

"I want to give back all the love and passion that has been shown to me by the Corby community, into managing Lakelands."

Cathy has aspirations to grow Lakelands even further while maintaining its community roots.

She added: “With passion and commitment at the heart of everything I do, I am focused on driving positive change, enhancing our services, and making sure more people in our community know about the incredible support we offer.

"This is an exciting new chapter, and I’m looking forward to building on the strong foundations already in place to ensure Lakelands continues to be a place of comfort, dignity and care.”

A spokesman for Lakelands Hospice said: “Since joining Lakelands 18 months ago, Cathy has been a dedicated member of our team, and her commitment to our patients, families and staff has been truly inspiring.

"In her new role, Cathy will continue to drive our mission forward with the same heart, leadership and vision that make her such a valued part of Lakelands."

For more information about Lakelands Hospice go to https://www.lakelandshospice.org.uk/.