New contractor appointed for £18m Greatwell Homes scheme to replace Wellingborough's Hearnden Court

Greatwell Homes has confirmed the appointment of a new contactor, Deeley Group, for its Dappletree Court development in Wellingborough.

The appointment of the Midlands-based construction and development firm will allow work to continue at the former Hearnden Court site in Henshaw Road to build 57 new homes.

This follows a delay after the previous contractor entered administration in 2024, putting the original completion date of October 2025 in jeopardy.

Demolition of Hearnden Court and inset (top left) the site before and (bottom left) an artist's impression of Dappletree Court when it is completed

With the construction contract now signed, the Deeley team started on site this week (August 11) and are working towards a completion date of early 2027.

Dappletree Court will contain 57 one and two-bedroom flats designed for later living and will be let for social rent.

It will be Greatwell Homes’ first scheme under the new Independent Living Plus service, which will provide an extra level of care to those aged 55 and above living in the flats.

The development will also offer enhanced accessibility, including elevators and spacious hallways and rooms to support wheelchair and low mobility access.

Julie Robinson, executive director at Greatwell Homes, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Deeley Group on board and to see work restarting at Dappletree Court.

"After the setback caused by the previous contractor’s administration, it’s encouraging to see progress resuming — something I know local residents will be pleased about too.

“This development represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing high-quality, independent living options for older residents.

"With beautiful views and thoughtfully designed homes, Dappletree Court will offer comfort, accessibility, and a sense of community for those aged 55 and over.

“We’re proud to be launching our Independent Living Plus service here, which will provide tailored support to help residents live well and independently for years to come.”

In addition to meeting the growing demand for later living accommodation, the scheme will help local residents who may be struggling to manage larger homes by offering more suitable, modern alternatives.

Work on the £18m project originally started in June 2023 with the development supported by a £4.8 million grant from Homes England.

Greatwell Homes is one of the largest housing associations in Northamptonshire, owning and managing more than 5,200 homes in Wellingborough, Kettering, Raunds and Northampton.