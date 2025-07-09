New charity shop opens in Rushden High Street

A new charity shop has opened in Rushden High Street.

Shop manager Diane Kightley was thrilled to see so many customers at the opening of Age UK Northamptonshire’s new shop at 90 High Street on Saturday (July 5).

Diane said: "Thank you to all of our customers who visited us today, such a brilliant start to supporting this wonderful charity and our new shop.

"I would also like to thank my brilliant team for all of their hard work over the last few weeks in getting the shop ready.

Shoppers visiting the new charity shop on its first day of opening on Saturday, July 5

"We look forward to seeing you all again soon."

Age UK Northamptonshire is delighted to open their tenth charity shop in the county with every penny raised being vital in helping the charity to improve later life for local residents.

The shop doors opened at 10am with a steady stream of customers, many of whom had been waiting all week for the opportunity to browse the rails.

Diane and her team of volunteers served cake, nibbles and soft drinks and there was a little emoji gift and a lollipop for children.

Residents told Diane they were so glad the shop had opened and said it was a ‘lovely looking shop.’

The charity’s retail development manager Yvette Prior thanked all the people who have brought their unwanted but saleable items to them.

And added: “With your support, and our team of 18 fabulous volunteers, we can keep our shop well-stocked and attractive to customers, encouraging re-use and recycling, but most importantly, raising vital funds to support older people in Northamptonshire."

For more information contact Age UK Northamptonshire on 01604 611200 or visit www.ageuknorthants.org.uk