New charity shop opening in Rushden High Street next month

A new charity shop is opening in Rushden next month.

Age UK Northamptonshire is opening its new shop at 90, High Street, at 10am on Saturday, July 5.

It will have a selection of good quality clothing, bric-a-brac, toys and books, as well as selling wool.

Donations of unwanted saleable items will be welcome once it is open, with all funds raised in the shop going to Age UK Northamptonshire.

A spokesman for Age UK Northamptonshire said: “We warmly welcome your donations of good quality clothes, books, bric-a-brac and household items. Thank you for thinking of us.

"Every penny raised in the shop helps improve life for older people in Northamptonshire.”

For more information about the new shop and its opening hours, visit the website.