Nene Valley Crematorium has been given an excellence award from the Wellingborough and East Northants Chamber of Commerce.

The accolade was presented for its continuing professional development support for team members and improvements to their working conditions, as well as enhancements towards customer experience for visitors, and donations to local charities.

Tracy Lawrence, manager at the crematorium, said: “We are so pleased to receive this award.

Nene Valley Crematorium was 'beyond delighted' to be presented the excellence award at Wellingborough Golf Club

"In no small way our success is due to working together with funeral directors and their ceremony leaders, coupled with the support of the company’s directors. All for the benefit of grieving people that we are honoured to serve and promise to continue with improving the care we endeavour to provide for them.”

The crematorium in Doddington Road, Wellingborough is operated by North Northants Council.

A spokesman said: “The modest team are beyond delighted to receive such a prestigious award and convey heartfelt thanks to the Chamber of Commerce judges for their recognition of the team’s commitment towards responsibilities and the variety of facilities offered at the crematorium.”

Nene Valley Crematorium, which raised £12,000 for MIND in June, is recognised as an inspiring business, and one that ‘has gone above and beyond for its employees, customers and/or community.’

Richard Porter, operations manager for the crematorium, was presented with the award at a ceremony in early December at Wellingborough Golf Club in Great Harrowden.