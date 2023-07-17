Nene Valley Crematorium in Wellingborough has raised £12,000 for MIND, helping it to continue its work providing key mental health and wellbeing services.

A cheque was presented by the crematorium’s operations director Iain Smith to MIND’s business development director, Dion Hunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iain said: “On behalf of the Nene Valley Crematorium staff and board members I am proud to make this donation to MIND, as a local charity chosen by crematorium staff, to further their valuable work in supporting and advising local people struggling with their mental health.”

Iain Smith of Nene Valley Crematorium presented a cheque to MIND's Dion Hunt.

The funds will allow hundreds of people to access crucial support services that can potentially be life-saving including counselling, crisis support, encompassing groups and peer support.

MIND’s Dion Hunt added: “On behalf of MIND in Wellingborough and Northamptonshire MIND, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Nene Valley Crematorium for their generous donation of £12,000.

"This remarkable contribution will go a long way in supporting individuals facing mental health challenges within our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With their support, we will be able to provide essential services such as counselling sessions, one-to-one emotional support, peer support, education, and training.

"Their kindness and commitment to mental health advocacy are truly commendable, and we are incredibly grateful.

"Together, we can make a positive difference in the lives of those who need it most."

This isn’t the crematorium’s first charitable venture, however, as it has nominated six local charities since the opening of the crematorium in September 2016, collectively benefiting from £77,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year follows a recent donation from the crematorium to Kelly’s Heroes (formerly ‘We Mind and Kelly Matters’) for £12,000.

North Northamptonshire councillor Paul Bell said: “It's an honour and pleasure to support MIND in their work with presentation of this cheque.”

MIND is a charity that is dedicated to making mental health an everyday priority, raising awareness of some of the unseen issues that people can have in their day-to-day lives. The charity’s local branches, including in Wellingborough, are there to help vulnerable people directly by offering specialised support and care based on the needs of the community each one serves.