Nene Valley Crematorium marks eighth anniversary with opening of ‘Letters to Loved Ones’ post box

Nene Valley Crematorium has opened its ‘Letters to Loved Ones’ post box, intended for people who want to sent messages to friends and family members who have passed away.

On Thursday (September 19) staff at the crematorium in Wellingborough were joined by Elaine Stokes and Lorna Lloyd, who had the honour of posting the first letters on behalf of their sister, Sue Thornberry.

Elaine said: "Sometimes I just want a hug, and I just want to write it down.

"We’ve been putting them in the post box in town, there’s a massive need for it. We cannot be the only people who do this.”

The opening of the Letters to Loved Ones post box coincides with Nene Valley Crematorium's eighth anniversary, having opened in September 2016

When the post box is full, instead of being sent anywhere the messages will be taken and added to the compost used to maintain the garden in the hope of them contributing to the ‘circle of life’ of the crematorium.

Councillor Paul Bell (Cons, Queensway), chairman of the board of directors of Wellingborough Bereavement Services said: “With the coming of the post box at Crematorium, it will provide the opportunity to send a letter to our loved ones. It will always hurt us when we have a loss and learn to live with the loss, now we can put prays and thoughts into a letter to share our feelings to the person we have lost.”

It is hoped that the post box, which is located in Nene Valley Crematorium’s adjoining gardens, will give a sense of closure, as well as allow people who still want to maintain an avenue of contact to share their thoughts and feeling with those loved ones who have passed away, be them messages of affection, or simply letters about what’s been happening in their lives.

Similar post boxes have popped up in Raunds and Rushden in recent months, though the post box at Nene Valley Crematorium has changeable fronts to be reminiscent of the likes of Christmas and Mother’s Day.