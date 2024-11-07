My Happy Play Cafe opening soon in Wellingborough

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 7th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 15:22 BST
A new family focused play cafe is opening in Wellingborough this month.

My Happy Play Cafe will be opening at Nene Court, just off Wellingborough’s Embankment.

The space features three distinct play areas designed to engage and entertain children of different ages, all within a welcoming cafe environment.

There will be a soft play zone for babies to explore safely, a custom-designed play frame for children up to age six, as well as a free imaginative play area, perfect for kids of all ages to express creativity and engage in role-playing adventures.

My Happy Play Cafe is opening at Nene Court in Wellingboroughplaceholder image
My Happy Play Cafe is opening at Nene Court in Wellingborough

While children play, parents can relax in the cafe, enjoying coffee, food and cakes while getting the chance to connect with other families in a comfortable space.

Owner Natasha said: “As a parent of three children, I felt Northamptonshire needed this space where children can play, explore and learn while parents can watch them in a nice space or play alongside them.

"This space is just as much for the adults as it is the children, we are looking forward to welcoming you all from November 15."

My Happy Play Cafe is opening in Wellingborough this monthplaceholder image
My Happy Play Cafe is opening in Wellingborough this month

My Happy Play Cafe is set to host community meet-ups, baby classes and play sessions.

The venue will also be available for hire, making it an ideal location for children’s birthday parties and family gatherings.

The grand opening will be on Friday, November 15 for a variety of sessions to explore the space, with Natasha promising ‘some small surprises along the way.’

For more information about the new play cafe visit the website or search for myhappyplaycafe on social media.

