Music festival set up to raise money for mental health charities is back again in Corby this summer

A music festival set up to raise funds and awareness for mental health charities is back in Corby this year.

The festival is taking place at Stewart and Lloyds Football Ground on Saturday, July 20 from 1pm to 10pm.

‘Chinfest’ was founded two years ago in memory of Tracey 'Chin' Chinnock who lost her battle with mental health.

Eve Walker, alongside Laura Gemmill and Leanne Lowden, are the organisers, who set up the festival in memory of their friend.

Around 800 people turned up to last year’s event.

Eve said: “Last year was really good, we had around 800 people turn up, so we doubled from the year before, and the stage went down a storm as well.

“This year I’m hoping we can double the numbers again. We’re trying to get the event out to as many people as possible.

“There’s so many people struggling with either their mental health or grief and it’s a perfect day to come together and remember people and be in a happier place.”

The festival is on at Stewart and Lloyds Football Ground on Saturday, July 20, from 1pm to 10pm

Last year they raised enough money to donate £3,000 to Mind and £2,000 to Youth Works.

There is a long list of artists performing this year, which includes monochrome who are headlining, The Scenesters, Jason Claridge, King Cheeko + Curtis D, Abigail Michelle Hutt, Joanna, Kian McIntyre, Rhiannon Ruthven + Zach Ball, and Sam Jenkins.

They’ll have food from different traders including June Plum, Grababurger, serious dough co and Project D.

There will also be cocktails from Cocktail O'clock as well as other bars.

For children’s entertainment there will be a free kids zone ran by Youth Works with various workshops and activities. There will also be free unlimited bouncy castles, free face painting and glitter tattoos.

Along with all this, there will be a silent disco running all day, archery and axe throwing from the Vikings of Mercia, and also a day raffle for which they’ve had some big prizes donated.

The well-being area will also be back again.

The event is made possible through the help of many sponsors including Stuart Charles estate agents, Sinclair engineering solutions, Wyke financial, Premier roofing, EMN CIVILS, Premier laser & waterjet cutting, Seatons solicitors, Charlbeck jewellers, Priors Hall Dental and 4SURE.

Tickets for the festival will be available on the door but you can also pre-purchase them here.