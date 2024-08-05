Mum pays tribute to 'sweet, funny and caring' Raunds son after his death at Stanwick Lakes

A mum has paid tribute to her ‘sweet, funny and caring’ son from Raunds whose body was found days after he was reported missing.

Jamie Attwood, 37, had been reported missing on July 28 and his family tracked his last known sighting to Irthlingborough, where he had been searching for his lost mobile phone in a cafe and a pub.

His body was discovered by police at Stanwick Lakes on July 31 after an appeal to help to find him.

In a social media post, his mum Tracey Baker said: “As a family we would like to thank everyone for their kind words and condolences for our beloved Jamie.

“We still can’t believe he has gone – it’s such a numb empty feeling. Those of you who knew the real Jamie would know he was such a sweet, funny, caring man and one of the kindest persons you could ever wish to meet. Jamie had his problems and his demons and was struggling with one of the cruellest of diseases called Huntington’s, with his mental health and mood swings, on some occasions people would see him in a completely different light.

“Thank you to all who showed compassion and made his life just that bit better. Jamie’s life was Angel his parrot – he lived for her and in my heart I know he was making his way home to her on Saturday.

“Family, friends and with the help of the local community searched and tracked and found out ourselves his last known location, the lakes being his known cut through home.

“Sadly we feel he was let down by the system with the referrals, waiting lists etc and there was never any help.”

Ms Baker added that she felt that police failed in their duty of care while her son was missing.

She said: “We can only take comfort that my darling son is now at peace and no longer has to suffer and continue the devastating journey that lay ahead.

“Our hearts are broken but from this maybe lessons will be learnt to prevent this happening to someone else’s child.”