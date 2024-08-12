Mum left feeling ‘physically sick’ at funeral fundraiser launched without her consent for son who died at Stanwick Lakes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The mum of a 37-year-old Raunds man who went missing and was found dead at Stanwick Lakes has spoken of her reaction to a fundraiser set up in his name for funeral expenses.

Tracey Baker had been due to fly back to the UK to start a search for her son Jamie Attwood when one of his friends alerted his mum that a body had been found.

She says that by the time her flight landed from Turkey a fundraiser had been set up to pay for his funeral – and she had to quickly organise for its removal.

The mum-of-three says the crowdfunding page caused her family a ‘great deal of stress’ and it makes her feel ‘physically sick’ thinking that people thought she wouldn’t pay for Jamie’s funeral.

Jamie Attwood from Raunds/family picture

She said: “If just one person thought that (she wouldn’t pay for his funeral)...I would sell everything. I would never, ever ask for a penny. I’m just mortified. We got it closed down within minutes.

"The page was set up without our knowledge which has brought great stress to the family.”

Jamie had been diagnosed with Huntington’s disease in May this year after medics found he was in early stages of this neurodegenerative and incurable disease. The inherited condition damages nerve cells in the brain causing them to stop working properly. His father Peter Attwood died from the same condition.

The damage to the brain gets worse over time. It can affect movement, perception, awareness, thinking, judgement, and mental health.

Jamie Attwood from Raunds/family picture

Despite his illness, keen runner Jamie had hoped to take part in the London Marathon for the Huntington's Disease Association to help support others.

To carry on his efforts, Tracey has set up a GoFundMe page in his memory with donations going directly to the charity.

Jamie’s condition meant he lacked a sense of danger. He also developed a facial tic and sometimes found it hard to control his limbs.

Tracey said: “He used to be a runner and was going to do the marathon in April. It kept him going. He knew people treated him differently. He looked drunk or he was on something. People can be so ‘judgy’. He was such a beautiful guy, it’s just heartbreaking. We can only take comfort that my darling son is now at peace and no longer has to suffer and continue the devastating journey that lay ahead.”

Jamie's funeral has now been arranged with more than 100 family and friends – and his pet parrot Angel – already set to attend.

Tracey said: “He was so loved and touched many hearts. He was so sweet. He was the most generous, caring guy. We want it to be a celebration of his life.”

Speaking of the fundraiser, she added: “Every donation will help with much needed research to change the lives of others. Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause that would mean so much to us as a family.”

Jamie’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, August 21, at 11am at the Nene Valley Crematorium in Doddington Road, Wellingborough.

To donate go to GoFundMe ‘In memory of Jamie Attwood for HD awareness’ page.