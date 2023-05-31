Much-loved Wellingborough bus service can resume its daily excursions after cash donation from Salvation Army's clothing banks
The Wellingborough branch of the Salvation Army in conjunction with Greatwell Homes has raised funds for the continued support of the Wellibus, allowing it to resume operations after a lack of funding halted operations.
A project run jointly by the pair saw nine clothing banks being placed across Wellingborough and surrounding areas in July 2022, and since then nearly 17 tonnes of clothes, shoes and textiles have been donated, equalling a monetary value of £1,299.40, which has now been donated to Shire Community Services.
Jonathan Ekins, managing director of Shire Community Services, said: “This donation will go towards re-starting the day trips and excursions again.
“These trips were really popular as it was a chance for people who don’t have much social interaction, or who may not be able to drive themselves, to get out together as a group. We have previously done trips to the beach, Market Harborough and Milton Keynes Shopping Centre but these have had to stop due to lack of funds.
"We’re excited to be able to get these back up and running again.”
The Wellibus is door-to-door transport that helps vulnerable adults to get around the county, with many regulars finding friendly faces as well as transport along the way. Its parent company, Shire Community Services’ efforts have been boosted by the support from money raised from the local clothing banks.
The Northants Telegraph boarded the Wellibus in January to see first hand how important it is for the community.
At the time Rachael Underwood, transport coordinator at Shire Community Services said: “Eighty per cent of our passengers, when they come out on the Wellibus and they come and do their shopping, or they go to on a trip or our for Sunday lunch, that’s the only time most of our passengers leave the house and see other people.”
“With everything that the people were saying about just how much they rely on the service it really opened our eyes.”
An estimated £140 million worth of used clothing goes to waste every year, and in that time the Salvation Army diverts over 250 million items to good uses, including over 60,000 tonnes of textiles. The funds raised will ensure that vulnerable people can once again get where they need to go.