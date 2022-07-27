Clothing banks installed at nine locations in and around Wellingborough

Selina Bhambra (income recovery team leader at Greatwell Homes) and Tony Smith (area manager at Salvation Army) at the clothing bank in Henshaw Road, Wellingborough

Clothing banks have been installed at nine locations in and around Wellingborough.

Housing association Greatwell Homes and the Salvation Army Trading Company Ltd [SATCoL] have worked together on the scheme as part of Greatwell Homes’ green initiatives.

With households around the locations being made aware four weeks ago, donations were already being made just minutes after they were installed on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clothing bank in Henshaw Road, Wellingborough

Just four days after being installed, one bank was already almost half full with clothing donations.

An estimated £140 million worth of used clothing goes to waste every year, the equivalent to around 350,000 tonnes of binned clothes which are filling up landfill sites and raising greenhouse gas emissions.

Julie Robinson, executive director at Greatwell Homes, said: “Every person and every organisation has a part to play in protecting the environment and this initiative with SATCoL is one of many things we’re doing to make a positive difference as part of our Live Green strategy.

"We want our customers to be proud of where they live so we’ve also ensured that the banks will be emptied every week, with plans in place to quickly dispose of any other waste.

“We’re proud that, by building a strong partnership, we’re able to play a part in minimising waste and maximising re-use and recycling schemes.”

Tony Smith, area manager for the midlands at Salvation Army Trading Company Ltd, said: “It’s been great working with Greatwell Homes to provide more clothing banks in the local community and we hope we can do the same with other organisations in the future.”

The six banks located in Wellingborough are in Bell Court, Hearnden Court in Henshaw Road, Townsend Close, Diana Court car park, Butts Road/Windsor Road garages and the shops in Swinburne Road.

Three other banks are placed at Baker Crescent garages in Irchester, Blisworth Close Community Centre in Northampton and Charles Partridge Court, Wilby.