Much-loved dad to be remembered at Cransley Hospice annual tree of lights ceremony

A young dad who never got to meet his daughter because he died before she was born will be remembered at a hospice's tree of lights ceremony along with hundreds of other loved ones.

Organisers of the Cransley Hospice Trust Tree of Lights campaign are encouraging supporters to keep a loved one’s memory alive by writing a dedication and making a donation.

The Tree of Lights campaign is receiving support from Gemma Garling and her family, who are big advocates for the charity, following the care they received for Gemma’s beloved husband Kyle before he died.

Kyle, Gemma and their children.

Gemma said: “The nurses are absolute angels, they treated Kyle as a person, they would talk and laugh with us and most importantly, they listened.

“When Kyle wanted me to stay with him, they set up a bed for me right next to his. Nothing was too much trouble. They were patient and kind to our little boy who was inquisitive about everything. We could order takeaways and put photos up around the room to make it more homely.

“Kyle asked the doctors to do what they could to help manage his pain and prolong his life so that he could return home to be with his family, and with the help of the Hospice at Home team that’s exactly what they did.

“The team are so genuine and the care they deliver comes from the heart.”

Tree of Lights 2018 - file picture

Heartbreakingly, Kyle never got to meet the couple’s baby daughter, as he died before her arrival and their beautiful family picture was the result of a thoughtful gift given to Gemma as she grieved. However, thanks to the support provided by the Cransley Hospice team, Gemma has been able to take some comfort in knowing Kyle’s final weeks were as positive as they could be.

She said: “If you have to visit Cransley you’ll find a place full of gentle kindness, laughter, love and amazing support. I can’t thank them enough.”

The ‘Tree of Lights’ service will once again be streamed virtually online via the Cransley Hospice Trust Facebook and YouTube channels, on Sunday, December 5 at 6.30pm.

Those who wish to honour a loved one – and show their support for Cransley Hospice Trust – have been invited to leave a dedication along with a donation to the charity to enable them to support other patients with complexed care needs and their families.

Those who leave a dedication in honour of a loved one and make a donation before November 25 can opt to receive a remembrance pack which includes, amongst other things, a candle to light and details of the service so that they can take part wherever in the world they may be.

The poignant service will have readings and music from talented supporters including Wellingborough Gospel Choir and trumpet soloist Adam Gregory, all accessed from the comfort of their own home.

Donations will support the end-of-life care that is given to anyone in need in north Northamptonshire.

Dedications can be left here and donations can be made via the dedication page here.The specialist end of life care provided both at Cransley Hospice, and to patients in their own home through the Hospice at Home service meets the physical, psychological, spiritual and social needs of the patient, their family and loved ones.