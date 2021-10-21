Support Kettering's Cransley Hospice with annual tree of light ceremony

Cransley Hospice Trust

Supporters of a Kettering hospice have been invited to take part in the annual Tree of Lights service of reflection and remembrance that will be held online for the second year running.

Cransley Hospice Trust supporters can use the time to reflect and remember at the service, to be streamed online via their Facebook and YouTube channels, on Sunday, December 5.

The switch to an online event, as a result of the Covid pandemic, received positive feedback and keeping safety and comfort of the community in mind, they will once again be hosting a very special virtual ‘Tree of Lights’.

The Tree of Light ceremony in 2018

A spokesman for Cransley Hopice said: "Whether their loved one received care from the hospice or not, this is an opportunity to come together with others in our community to reflect and remember, at what can often be a very emotional time of year.

"Those who wish to honour a loved one – and show their support for Cransley Hospice Trust – are invited to leave a dedication for a loved one, along with a donation to the charity to enable them to support other patients with complexed care needs and their families.

"The poignant service, with readings and music from talented local supporters including the Wellingborough Gospel Choir and trumpet soloist Adam Gregory, can then be joined virtually, from the comfort of their own home.

"When patients are referred to hospice services, they are at their most vulnerable and it has been incredibly challenging for the team to provide their usual compassionate care with so many barriers in place, but the team have shown incredible adaptability and have implemented new ways of delivering our outstanding care and support to all those who need it.

"This year has continued to be a challenging one for everyone, and particularly for those that have lost loved ones during this difficult time and have been left unable to grieve in a familiar way.

"For more than 19 months now, the world has been dealing with the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact has been felt throughout the whole of the clinical team at Cransley Hospice."

Everyone who makes a donation and leaves a dedication in honour of a loved one before November 25 will receive a remembrance pack, which includes, a candle to light and details of the service so that they can take part, wherever in the world they may be.

Cransley Hospice Trust raises funds to support and develop the delivery of end-of-life care services for the orth Northamptonshire community.

Funded by voluntary donations, in order to continue this level of care and future services Cransley Hospice Trust needs to increase fundraising from £1.4m to £2m over the next five years.

The ‘Tree of Lights’ in the John Notley Garden on the St Mary’s Hospital Site in Kettering will be lit from the December 5 to January 5, so passers-by and supporters can visit the tree over the Christmas season.

The hospice spokesman added: "Now, more than ever, Cransley Hospice Trust rely on the incredible ongoing support and generosity of the community of north Northamptonshire to ensure that other patients and their families in need receive the help and care they deserve.

"The charity hopes that you will join them in remembering loved ones and reflecting together at this year’s Tree of Lights service, on Sunday, December 5 at 6.30pm on Facebook and YouTube."