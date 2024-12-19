MP says controversial Northamptonshire solar plans are 'inappropriate' as criticisms of near-3000 acre farm continue

As people are continuing to have their say on proposals for Green Hill Solar Farm, a Northamptonshire MP has waded into the debate, expressing concerns about its impact on the local area.

The plans are for almost 3000-acres of solar infrastructure to be built on rural Northamptonshire land, including several clusters of solar panels and a battery energy storage system designed to generate power for up to 115,000 homes.

While many acknowledge the need for sustainable energy, there has been no shortage of criticisms levied at the development.

After a visit with people who would be affected by the plans in Easton Maudit, Sarah Bool, MP for South Northamptonshire, said: “I remain of the opinion that despite our pressing need for more renewable energy, of which a number of projects are being developed across South Northamptonshire, this development, which will surround Easton Maudit on three sides and cover acres of good quality land, is inappropriate.

"I have great concerns over the Battery Energy Storage (BESS), flooding, fire and potential pollution.”

The farm is spread across nine different areas of Northamptonshire and would be on the doorstep of residents in Mears Ashby, Easton Maudit, Bozeat and Earls Barton, with other proposed sites close to Walgrave, Sywell, Holcot and Grendon.

Sites A, B, C, D and E fall into Stuart Andrew’s (Daventry, CON) constituency, and should the plans be approved sites F and G, as well as the land earmarked for a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), would fall into South Northamptonshire.

The consultation period ends December 19 at 23.59pm

In a statement given during the consultation process, Stuart Andrew said: “While I firmly support the UK's target of reaching net zero by 2050 and recognise that solar energy is a crucial component in reaching this target, I also understand the concerns regarding the impact that some large-scale solar projects, such as the Green Hill Solar Farm, can have on local communities and the countryside.

"I believe it is important that the planning system balances the views of local communities against the need to deliver a secure energy system.

"Developers should prioritise placing solar infrastructure on warehouses and car parks instead of sacrificing agricultural land.”

The developer, Island Green Power says it remains ‘committed to working with the local community, businesses and stakeholders to mitigate the impact of the project and deliver lasting benefit’, however some have criticised its size, impact on biodiversity, and proximity to local communities.

The consultation period ends at 23.59pm today (December 19), with the online feedback form still available here.