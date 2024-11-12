MP Gen Kitchen launches Wellingborough town centre task force but admits it won’t be a ‘quick fix’

Wellingborough and Rushden MP, Gen Kitchen, has launched a town centre task force for Wellingborough, making good on a key promise during the election campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A task force hoping to tackle the issues surrounding Wellingborough town centre had its first meeting on November 1, kicking off a quarterly meet-up of local minds to discuss how the town centre can be improved.

The first meeting, held at The Castle, covered topics including safer streets, themed markets, parking and family events, and set out to identify key issues impacting local businesses and visitors to the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gen Kitchen MP, who formed the task force, said: “I stood for election on a pledge to bang the drum for our town centres and I am determined to do just that. None of this will be a quick fix but there are things we can do straight away to make a difference.

The task force was a key point in the MP's election campaign

“I’m excited to get started on this work and thank everyone who attended and made such thoughtful contributions. I am also grateful to the Castle Theatre for hosting us.”

The task force includes representatives from local businesses and leisure venues, the town clerk, the Police Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone, as well as the MP herself.

Local business owner, Sanjay Tailor, is pleased to be part of the task force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first meeting took place at The Castle on November 1

He added: “I am passionate about making a difference to this town. The points made by various stakeholders lay the foundations for change and that can only be a good thing.”

The next steps for the team before the second meeting, likely to take place in February, are to arrange a roundtable to hear from commercial landlords, speak with young people about what they would like to see in the area, carry out a town centre canvass to promote the business directory and anti-social reporting scheme, and work with councillors and the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner to identify further measures to be taken.

Improving Wellingborough and Rushden town centres was a key talking point during Gen Kitchen’s general election campaign, as well as a pledge made during the by-election in February.

At the time, she said: "We should be rivalling the Cotswolds, if not better. We’ve got some beautiful towns and High Streets, and we’re only 50 minutes from London.

"We want to give people a little bit more pride in the town and make people want to spend their leisure time here.”