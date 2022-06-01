Motorists could face £100 fine at Corby retail car park - but only during Pole Fair

People parking at a Corby retail centre car park to access this Friday’s (June 3) Pole Fair could face a fine of £100 if they overstay their welcome.

Signs have been erected at Corby Retail Park in the shoppers’ car park on Phoenix Parkway, the area closest to the Old Village, warning customers of a four-hour restriction and a possible penalty.

But the company that runs the retail park has assured customers the fixed metal signs are a ‘temporary’ measure to ensure shoppers have somewhere to park.

The signs were erected at the site on May 31

Adam Jolley, associate director at the owners Peel L&P Retail Parks, said: “We have introduced temporary parking restrictions for the duration of the Corby Pole Fair, which is taking place in close proximity to Corby Retail Park over the bank holiday weekend.

"The temporary restrictions have been put in place to ensure that genuine customers are able to park, and we want to encourage people to visit as they would normally. We hope that the event is a big success, and we look forward to welcoming shoppers over the long weekend. Many of our retailers may be running Jubilee promotions and we would advise customers to check their websites to find out more.”

A spokesman added that the signs will be removed after the Pole Fair.

Road and car park closures will be in place across the bank holiday celebrations.

The Peel Centre car park will be restricted to a four-hour stay for motorists

Closures include a small section of road at each gateway to the Old Village – the railway bridge on Rockingham Road, near the church on High Street, and outside the White Hart in High Street – that will be closed from 9am on Thursday, June 2, to 10am on Saturday, June 4.

The car park at West Glebe will be closed from Thursday morning to Friday evening.

The rest of the Old Village will be closed from 6am to 11pm on Friday, June 3.

The signs warn that failure to comply will result in a £100 parking charge

Organisers will endeavour to re-open roads ‘as soon as it is safe to do so’ on Friday evening.

Residents have also been asked to clear the streets of vehicles in the Old Village centre before 6am on Friday, June 3.