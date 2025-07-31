Motorcyclist killed in crash on A6 between Desborough and Market Harborough

By Alison Bagley
Published 31st Jul 2025, 11:03 BST
A motorcycle rider has sadly died at the scene of a crash on the A6 between Desborough and Market Harborough.

The collision occurred yesterday (Wednesday, July 30) at about 7pm when a black Yamaha motorcycle travelling from Desborough was in collision with a black Nissan Pixo car and a Renault horse transport box travelling in the opposite direction.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are being sought after a motorcyclist sadly died in a collision on the A6 between Desborough and Market Harborough.

“At about 7pm on Wednesday, July 30, the rider of a black Yamaha motorcycle travelling from Desborough was in collision with the drivers of a black Nissan Pixo car and a Renault horse transport box travelling in the opposite direction.

FILE IMAGE A6 between Desborough and Market Harborough /Googleplaceholder image
FILE IMAGE A6 between Desborough and Market Harborough /Google

“As a result of the collision, the rider of the motorcycle – a man in his 30s - died at the scene.

“Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Quote incident number 25000447452 when providing any information.

