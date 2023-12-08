The site has also employed 50 temporary staff members during the festive season

After employing 320 local jobseekers in and around the Northamptonshire, Morrisons’ manufacturing site in Thrapston was visited by the Government minister for employment this week.

The site that prepares and packs fresh fruit, vegetables, nuts and seeds received a ‘significant investment’ in the summer, and has been praised by Jo Churchill MP after a visit which took place on December 7.

She said: “The partnership between Morrisons and our local Jobcentre teams in Thrapston is fantastic. Hundreds of people have been supported into permanent roles with 50 additional opportunities for seasonal workers, all whilst boosting the Northamptonshire economy.

Government Minister for Employment, Jo Churchill (right), visited Morrisons' Thrapston manufacturing centre on December 7

“Creating diverse workforces and helping people overcome barriers to secure and stay in work is at the heart of Department for Work and Pensions’ (DWP) work.”

The major recruitment drive was backed by the Jobcentre network, and the 14-acre fruit and nut manufacturing centre played host to the Bury St. Edmunds MP, who was present to hear how the company has supported jobseekers from Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough into roles.

As the company works to become a disability confident employer, DWP has helped Morrisons to create a pilot programme (of which six people are taking part) to provide equal access to jobs and opportunities.

The programme has offered extra support for people at the application and interview stage of the employment process, subsidised bus travel and worked with support workers to help people overcome barriers to work.

320 permanent staff members were taken on in a successful recruitment drive this year

A Morrisons spokesman added: “Everyone has talents the jobs market can benefit from, it’s about the right tailored approach.”

Jack Turner, site manager at Morrisons’ site in Thrapston, said: “We’re committed to offering the local community long term employment and development opportunities here at Morrisons Thrapston as well as working closely with organisations such as Zeelo to provide affordable transport to our site.

"Colleagues are recruited directly or via our partnership with Jobcentre Plus and we’re proud to have over 15 languages spoken across the team.”