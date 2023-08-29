Morrisons creates 300 new jobs at Thrapston site after 'significant' investment

Morrisons' manufacturing site in Thrapston has received significant new investment

There are 300 new jobs on offer at Morrisons’ Thrapston manufacturing site after it received a ‘significant’ investment.

The supermarket chain is on the lookout for new full and part-time starters at the Haldens Parkway facility, which plays a role in suppling the 499 stores across the UK.

The site prepares and packs fresh fruit, vegetables, nuts and seeds.

A spokesman from Morrisons said: “We are British farming’s single biggest direct customer and all Morrisons branded fresh meat and everything on our butchers’ counters is 100 per cent British.

"Foodmakers and shopkeepers are at the heart of everything we do.”

Job roles available include machine operatives, warehouse operatives, production operatives and maintenance engineers.

New colleagues will be offered a variety of employee benefits like a 15 per cent discount in all Morrisons stores and six-weeks holiday, including bank holidays.