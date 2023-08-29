News you can trust since 1897
Morrisons creates 300 new jobs at Thrapston site after 'significant' investment

There are a range of roles available
By William Carter
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 12:40 BST
Morrisons' manufacturing site in Thrapston has received significant new investmentMorrisons' manufacturing site in Thrapston has received significant new investment
Morrisons' manufacturing site in Thrapston has received significant new investment

There are 300 new jobs on offer at Morrisons’ Thrapston manufacturing site after it received a ‘significant’ investment.

The supermarket chain is on the lookout for new full and part-time starters at the Haldens Parkway facility, which plays a role in suppling the 499 stores across the UK.

The site prepares and packs fresh fruit, vegetables, nuts and seeds.

A spokesman from Morrisons said: “We are British farming’s single biggest direct customer and all Morrisons branded fresh meat and everything on our butchers’ counters is 100 per cent British.

"Foodmakers and shopkeepers are at the heart of everything we do.”

Job roles available include machine operatives, warehouse operatives, production operatives and maintenance engineers.

New colleagues will be offered a variety of employee benefits like a 15 per cent discount in all Morrisons stores and six-weeks holiday, including bank holidays.

More about the vacancies and how to apply can be found here.

