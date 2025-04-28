More than 25,000 people caught out by Corby's George Street cameras in first year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Northamptonshire Council has issued more than 25,000 penalty notices to motorists who drove the length of George Street in the past year.

The street has been a no-through road for vehicles for many years, but in April last year the council began enforcing the restriction with ANPR cameras to enhance safety for pedestrians.

Now a Freedom of Information query from our reporters has shown the jaw-dropping scale of motorists flouting the rules.

Between April 16, 2024, and the same date this year, 25,338 penalty charge notices were issued to drivers. That raised £670,700 in revenue for the authority.

25,000 penalty charge notices have been issued in George Street, Corby, in the past year. Images: Alison Bagley

Excluding Sundays, when the cameras are not in operation, it means that more than 80 penalty notices were issued every single day.

The penalty is £35, which doubles to £70 if it’s not paid within 21 days.

This newspaper has previously spoken to several people who faced multiple fines after failing to realise the cameras were in operation, despite several stories in the NT and many warnings from the council.

Taxis and buses are allowed to use the road at any time. People can enter the road to use Everest Lane or Cardigan Place but they must leave the street in the same direction they came and cannot cross the main zebra crossing between Corporation Street and James Ashworth VC Square.

Cars drove across the zebra crossing several times while the Northants Telegraph was in George Street this week. Image: Alison Bagley

And during the first six months of the scheme, first-time breachers were sent a warning letter before they were fined for their second offence.

The money raised goes back into the the operational costs of the cameras and there are strict guidelines around how surplus earnings can be used.

We spoke to local people about their feelings on the implementation of so many fines.

Taxi driver Neil said he thought the scheme had made his work life easier: “It’s a good thing they’ve stopped the cars going through. It’s great,” he said.

"It’s a lot easier for us to get in and our the rank.”

Rosie said that she thought the fines were too high. “I understand why they need to slow the traffic down and it’s a bit risky with lots of people crossing but the fines are a bit steep,” she said.

A council spokeswoman explained how the £670k would be used. She said: “There is Government guidance which ensures that any traffic enforcement undertaken by local authorities is proportionate and fair.

“The restrictions in place along George Street have always been intended to help improve the road safety for pedestrians, following feedback from residents, and to ease congestion. Income raised through Penalty Charge Notices will go back into funding the operational costs of running the cameras.

“Surplus income will need to cover all costs related to the enforcement including collecting of fines, maintenance of cameras, signage and marking together with energy, data and software costs.

“Once these operational costs have been covered, any surplus income (should there be any) must be spent in accordance with Section 55 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.

“The implementation of enforcement measures along George Street has proven effective in addressing the issues along the road and the council will continue to monitor the effectiveness and efficiency of this enforcement method.”

Surplus cash can be used for; funding the enforcement of the ANPR scheme during the past four years; environmental schemes in North Northamptonshire; public transport or highway improvements.

Any surplus funds which are generated through schemes like the one in operation on George Street in Corby must be reported at the end of April each year. The council’s final figures are expected to be published in the next few weeks.