More plans for biggest warehouse yet between Kettering and Isham submitted for approval
The plans have been submitted to North Northants Council (NNC) for the 53 acre site for ‘Unit 3’ between Kettering and Isham.
Currently occupied by one warehouse, the Symmetery Park site is owned and managed by developers Tritax Group.
Plans have already been approved by NNC for the massive building on the north of the site that runs alongside the A14 and is bordered by the A509.
The total internal area of the development excluding car parking and external infrastructure will be 88,819sq m or 21 acres – just over 10 football pitches.
Offices, warehouse space, car parking and access roads form the details of the application.
A total of 750 car parking spaces are planned, with 77 of those for EVs.
HGVs will have 403 spaces, motorbikes 35 and there will be space for 190 cycles
Currently, Iron Mountain are the sole occupiers of the site that overlooks Weetabix in Burton Latimer.
Last year, bakery chain Greggs announced it was set to create a huge national distribution centre at another warehouse on the same site.
The sausage roll giant is due to take on the third warehouse a 28,944sq m unit (7 acres) at Symmetry Park.
Subject to planning approval, they hope the site will be operational by the first half of 2027.
For further details of the application that covers appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for Unit 3 – Class B8 warehousing and distribution, ancillary Class B1(a) offices, associated access, internal roads, parking, landscaping and drainage, go to NNC planning portal https://www.northnorthants.gov.uk/applications-appeals-and-enforcement and search for NK/2024/0490.
