Month-long festival of history for Chester House and Stanwick Lakes

A summer festival showcasing the history, archaeology and heritage of the Nene Valley will launch at the Chester House Estate on Saturday, June 25 and at Stanwick Lakes the next day.

Chester House Estate, Stanwick Lakes and the School of Archaeology and Ancient History at the University of Leicester are running the month-long festival – with support from Rushden Lakes.

The launch day at Chester House will include re-enactments where visitors can come face to face with ‘Roman’ soldiers with the University of Leicester on hand to answer questions.

Irchester, Romans at Chester House Estate,

At Stanwick Lakes guests can take part in a 'Travel through Time' trail and watch demonstrations of crafts, including blacksmithing, jewellery making and chainsaw carving.

Councillor Helen Howell, deputy leader of North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) and executive member for sport, Leisure, culture and tourism, said: “I am delighted that a festival celebrating the history, archaeology and heritage is coming to the Nene Valley. There is going to be something for the whole family, from activities for children and those interested in a career in a history through to exciting re-enactments and workshops.”

The month-long festival also includes a day of activities for children and young people at Chester House on Saturday, July 2, with archaeology taster activities. Experts from the University of Leicester, together with archaeology and heritage professionals, will be on hand to answer questions.

Irchester, Chester House Estate is owned and managed by North Northants Council

At Chester House Estate on Saturday, July 9 and Saturday, July 16 opportunities to find out how people of all ages can get involved with archaeology, history and heritage in the Nene Valley and beyond.

On the final weekend of the Festival, The Lace Wars, an 18th Century re-enactment group will be onsite with activities including leather craft workshops with experts from the Leather Conservation Centre at both Chester House and Stanwick, including iron-age shoe making.

Councillor Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, said: “Despite still being in its first year, The Chester House Estate is going from strength to strength and I am so pleased that the team have joined forces with partners along the Nene Valley and further afield to bring you what is surely going to be a fantastic festival.”