'Mindless' vandals destroy daffodils at Rushden's Hall Park
‘Mindless’ vandals have destroyed daffodils planted in Rushden’s Hall Park.
Rushden Town Council has posted on social media about the damage carried out to plants in the sensory garden of the popular park.
Writing on its social media pages, the town council said: “Happy Easter to Rushden!
"Such a shame that some of our residents think it is acceptable to destroy our daffodils in the Sensory Garden, situated within Hall Park.
"We are very disappointed that once again we are being subjected to mindless vandalism, with two windows recently broken and now our floral displays under attack.
"Hall Park is a beautiful park for all to enjoy and we would ask everyone to have respect and not destroy it with pathetic acts of vandalism.”
Last year Hall Park won a Green Flag Award for the tenth consecutive year.
The award recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces.