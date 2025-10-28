Warehouse investors Tritax Big Box Developments, has announced the ‘practical completion’ of a new national distribution centre for Greggs at Symmetry Park Kettering, near Isham.

Sausage roll, steak bake, and on-the-go snackers across the UK will be boosted by the new Greggs centre, just off the A509 Junction 9 of the A14.

The new 311,551sq ft facility – the equivalent of more than 3.2 million sausage rolls – has been designed to achieve a minimum of BREEAM ‘Excellent’ standard, an EPC A rating and meet net zero carbon in construction requirements, by main contractor TSL Projects.

Jonathan Wallis, Managing Director at Tritax Big Box Developments, said: “We are delighted to have delivered this outstanding build to Greggs on schedule, allowing them to keep on target to become operational by 2027. The completion of this building is the result of a great working relationship with Greggs, TSL, North Northamptonshire Council, and many other stakeholders.”

The building has been handed over to Greggs for the company to undertake its fit-out.

Symmetry Park, Kettering comprises 136-acres and is home to Iron Mountain, a US-based data centre storage provider, which has occupied a 313,000 sq ft unit on a 15-year lease since 2023.

A pre-let agreement has been secured on a 956,000 sq ft facility which is under construction and due for completion in autumn 2026.

Developer Tritax has also secured planning permission for an additional 100,000sq ft of floor space for Greggs’ future expansion.

Kuldip Bains, Supply Chain Director at Greggs plc added: “Completing this stage of our new distribution centre at Symmetry Park marks a major milestone in our supply chain transformation. This purpose-built facility will play a vital role in supporting our growth strategy, enabling us to serve more customers, more efficiently, as we target 3,500 shops across the UK.”

Tritax Big Box Developments (TBBD) is a Tritax Big Box REIT associated company dedicated to logistics development.

TBBD specialises in ‘identifying and securing strategic land’ and developing large-scale, best-in-class logistics facilities’ that meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.

The project team includes SGP, Trinity, Hannans, Feasibility and Basepower.

Joint agents for the scheme are DTRE, BNP Paribas Real Estate and Cushman & Wakefield.