Kettering’s Christmas lights will be switched on by a community hero chosen by residents to launch the official start to the festive season.

The lights will be switched on in front of thousands in the market place by local hero Denise Mackay, who set up Kettering’s Johnny’s Happy Place.

Hosted at the Keystone centre in Rockingham Road, Johnny’s Happy Place was set up by Johnny Mackay’s family after he took his own life in 2014, aged 29.

She was nominated for the honour in the Hunt for a Hero appeal and chosen by the Mayor after hundreds of local people put her name forward.

Kettering Christmas lights in Market Place, with inset, Denise Mackay, founder of Johnny's Happy Place/ National World

Denise said: “I'm thrilled and deeply honoured to have been chosen to turn the Christmas lights on in Kettering this year. I would like to thank everyone who voted for me. It's wonderful that our organisation, Johnny's Happy Place, is being recognised as a valuable resource to the town.

“It's very much a team effort and it would be nothing without the people behind the scenes doing an incredible job supporting people who walk through our doors; doors that are open to absolutely everyone.”

Cllr Craig Skinner, Mayor of Kettering, said: “We had so many nominations for Denise, there was an overwhelming amount of support for her. She has worked tirelessly to help people in Kettering and this is a wonderful opportunity for everyone in the town to thank her for what she has done.

“The Christmas Lights Switch On is our event highlight of the year. We have been planning this for months as a celebration of Kettering. We hope as many people as possible will come along and enjoy the entertainment and the stalls.”

Johnny's Happy Place launch of charity in 2014 l-r Rachael Nutt, Denise Mackay, Charlotte Mackay, Georgina Barr

The event will also feature a performance by the winner of The Seb Factor, a competition set up in memory of Sebastian Nunney, who turned the lights on Kettering last year.

Out of 14 acts, Southfield School student Sabina Lawton, 13, was crowned winner for her rendition of Angel.

The event will also feature live music from Pure Genius party band, performances from Starlight Dance and Musical Theatre School plus the ultimate disco from DJ and compere Bill Burton.

Sabina Lawton, winner of the Seb Factor Kettering talent show/National World

More than 35 stallholders are confirmed for the evening, which will showcase local businesses and traders with hot street food, mobile bars and artisan craft stalls.

Roaming street entertainment will be on offer as well as model railway rides, a light-up table football tournament, traditional brass music from Kettering Town Silver Band and the Lions’ light-up selfie sleigh.

The switch on is planned for Thursday, November, 28, with the event starting at 4pm in the town’s Market Square and along Sheep Street. The surrounding roads will be closed from midday on the day to prepare for the event.

Ready for the festive celebrations, a giant 30ft tree from local supplier Welford Christmas Tree farm has been installed in the Market Place, while the Christmas lights will be going up across the town centre over the next few days.

A series of Christmas markets will also be run in the Market Place on Saturdays during December and will feature a mix of street food and drink, local produce, artisan gifts as well as live music and entertainment. The markets are on Saturday December 7, 14 and 21 from 10am to 3pm.

Other events planned as part of Christmas in Kettering include:

– Meet Santa at the Elf Station, Newlands Centre, weekends from Saturday, November 30

– Christmas Tree Festival, St Andrew’s Church, from Saturday, December 14

– Town Carol Service, St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Thursday, December 19

Find out more about all the town council’s events this festive season www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/christmas