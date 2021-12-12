Meet Father Christmas and Santa Paws at Chester House

It's a fun-filled first Christmas for The Chester House Estate which is hosting its festive celebrations all the way up to the big day.

The visitor attraction near Irchester, which opened its doors in October, is holding its first Christmas with festive food, shopping opportunities and a meet and greet with Father Christmas - and Santa Paws for four-legged friends.

The holiday-themed festivities began at the end of November and will be running until Christmas Eve with a variety of holiday-themed events and surprises.

Santa's making his first ever visit to Chester House

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet Father Christmas, enjoy a festive menu and even pick up a Christmas tree.

Grown-up guests, children and their four-legged friends can pay Father Christmas a visit in his magical Winter Wonderland Grotto, located in the grounds of the 17th century farmhouse, with sessions taking place every half an hour. They will have their picture taken with the red-coated gent, and be treated to a special pre-Christmas gift afterwards.

Those who haven’t yet decked their halls also have the opportunity to purchase a Christmas tree at the Elf Delivery, and stock up on Christmas gifts. A special Christmas menu is also available, featuring treats such as Chicken Pâté, Roast Turkey and Eton Mess.