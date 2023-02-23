Pupils at Higham Ferrers Junior School had the opportunity to learn about the town’s Roman origins and Henry Chichele’s influence when the mayor paid them a visit.

The junior school had four weekly assemblies that gave an insight into how the town has been shaped by its history.

Much of it was led by Carol Fitzgerald on behalf of the Higham Ferrers Tourism Committee, in partnership with the trustees of the Friends of St Mary’s Church.

A likeness of Archbishop Henry Chichele is the centre of attention at the final session,

Local historian Brenda Lofthouse contributed to the research, with medieval history expert, Professor Peregrine Horden of All Souls College, Oxford approving the content and providing advice.

The school’s headteacher, Vicky Bull, said the sessions had given pupils a greater understanding of the town, resulting in them taking more pride in their school houses, of which there are four that all relate to local historical figures (Lancaster, Wykeham, Ferrers and Chichele).

Town mayor Cllr Nigel Brown was accompanied by the mayor’s sergeant, David Wicks, who has to be present whenever the mayor is dressed in his full regalia.

He told pupils that if it had not been for the lord of the manor, William de Ferrers, the town would not have a mayor or a market.

Higham Ferrers has a unique heritage, overlooking the River Nene and being the birthplace of Henry Chichele, who served as the Archbishop of Canterbury from 1414 until his death in 1443.