It has been 60 years since there was a relationship between people involved in the two colleges, and in 2023 an olive branch was extended.

Representatives from Chichele College in Higham Ferrers and All Souls in Oxford recently hosted each other, paving the way for the institutions to reignite a friendship and partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having recently celebrated its 600th birthday, Chichele College was one of just three sites in the county to receive a tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy. The Librarian of All Souls College, Professor Horden, was in attendance when it was planted.

All Souls College in Oxford

This prompted a return trip to Oxford, where representatives of Chichele College were shown around All Souls.

The trip was organised by Chichele College Management Committee, which looks after the day-to-day management of the Chichele College building and site, including the neighbouring Duchy Barn Garden, on behalf of English Heritage.

Carol Fitzgerald, chairman of the Chichele Management Committee, told Professor Horden how a party from All Souls College had visited Higham Ferrers in 1962, presenting Chichele College with the oak gates that still face College Street.

Whereas the college in Higham Ferrers was partly destroyed during the Reformation, All Souls has kept its impressive scale over the past few centuries.

Professor Peregrine Horden, who hosted the Higham Ferrers visitors, with Carol Fitzgerald, chair of the Chichele College Management Committee

The Higham Ferrers-born former Archbishop of Canterbury founded All Souls College in Oxford, 16 years after he founded Chichele College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair of institutions are indicative of the impact that Henry Chichele has had on English history, and the friendship that has been forged between then will hopefully be one that truly stands the test of time.

Henry Chichele, born in Higham Ferrers