Two trees that were included in the Queen’s Green Canopy ‘Tree of Trees’ have been gifted to Chichele College in Higham Ferrers and the Green Patch in Kettering.

The trees, two of 350 that formed a sculpture outside Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, were gifted as a ‘thank you’ for all the valuable and tireless work that volunteers and individuals undertake for the benefit of their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Morcea Walker, presented one of the trees to volunteers at the Green Patch on November 10, before she was joined by, the Queen’s Green Canopy chairman for Northamptonshire, Paul Parsons to present the second to Chichele College on November 12.

The planting at Chichele College in Higham Ferrers

The tree gifted to Chichele College will join existing fruit trees and further add to the history of the site, while the Green Patch’s tree has been replanted on the 2.5-acre site by the River Ise.

Cllr Harriet Pentland, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for climate and green environment, said: “This is such wonderful news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am sure many of us will have seen the ‘Tree of Trees’ outside Buckingham Palace during the Jubilee celebrations and what an honour that two of the trees have now been re-planted in North Northants.

“The Queen’s Green Canopy scheme continues until the end of March 2023, so there is still plenty of time for you to plant your own memorial to Her Majesty the Queen and I would encourage community groups and individuals to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planting at the Green Patch in Kettering

"As well as being a legacy, the benefits of planting trees are enormous and will make a difference for generations to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jason Smithers, council leader, added: “From October 2021 - March 2022, NNC planted over 4,000 trees alongside the many trees that were planted by individuals and community groups across North Northamptonshire.

"The planting season has now restarted, so now is the perfect time to get involved, if you haven’t done so already.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lord-Lieutenant, James Saunders Watson, said: ”I am delighted that Chichele College and the Green Patch have been selected to receive a tree from the ‘Tree of Trees’, which form part of the legacy of the celebration of Her Late Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.”

The Queen’s Green Canopy scheme is currently running until the end of March 2023 and residents are being encouraged to plant a tree as a lasting legacy to Her Majesty the Queen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any trees that are planted as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy can be added to the official map which documents all the trees that have been planted since the start of planting season in October 2021.

Wellingborough is getting involved with the planting of trees in memoriam of the late Queen Elizabeth II and to commemorate King, Charles III.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is taking place in Castlefields from 11am on November 30 with the planting of a copice of Rowans and an Oak tree.