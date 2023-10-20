‘Marvellous milestone’ as Wellingborough Walks Action Group given go-ahead to take London Road trees fight to court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Protesters who are battling to save a set of trees in Wellingborough say they are delighted being given the go-ahead to take the fight to the High Court.

The Wellingborough Walks Action Group (WWAG) launched a judicial review and are preparing for a hearing which could take place early next year.

They want to save the trees that line The Walks in London Road, which are at risk because of controversial Stanton Cross development Route 2 plans.

The Wellingborough Walks Action Group has been granted permission to take the London Road tree issue to court

A WWAG spokesman said: "The judge has said this is a ‘matter of public importance’.

"We couldn’t agree more.

“Given today’s news, we will continue our preparations for the upcoming trial, as well as our work to raise the funds we need to have our day in court to save the protected trees on Wellingborough Walks.

"We have not seen the latest plans of Stanton Cross Developments LLP for the London Road roundabout, but we remain ready to consider any proposal that will protect the trees.”

16 trees have already been felled

WWAG was formed after 16 of the Wellingborough Walks trees were chopped down by developers following multiple protests, which included several arrests. The group held a ‘Save Our Trees’ action event under the trees on September 1 marking the end of the tree protection period, which was extended until the end of the judicial review process.

The WWAG spokesman added: “On behalf of Wellingborough Walks Action Group committee and members, we want to say a massive thank you to all the people from the community of Wellingborough (and beyond) that have come out and supported us to save the trees, demonstrating and putting their hands in their pockets to make sure that the people of our town are always heard on the things that are important to us.

"We still have a long way to go, but this is a marvellous milestone in our journey for justice for our community, and our heritage and environment which we cherish.”

With permission granted the group will continue its fundraising efforts, potentially requiring thousands more pounds now that the case will head to court.

A Stanton Cross spokesman said: “Works on London Road have been paused until the legal challenge has been determined.