Wellingborough Walks 'Save Our Trees' campaign resumes as September deadline reached

Campaigners fighting to save the at risk trees in the historic Wellingborough Walks gathered this morning (Friday) to reaffirm their commitment to the cause.

The Save Our Tree action event had been arranged to mark September 1, one of the possible dates for recommencement of felling works.

Developers Stanton Cross LLP confirmed that ‘works to London Road have been paused until the legal challenge has been determined’.

Protestors gathered under the trees in Wellingborough Walks

Protest organisers said they didn’t expect contractors to be on the site where 16 trees have already been felled – but they wanted to be ‘vigilant’.

Save Our Trees member Jonathan Hornett said: “We’re here because this is the end of the tree protection period as stated by the developer although we had some good news that they are going to extend that until the end of the judicial review process

“There is no immediate threat to the trees but of course we didn’t know that on Wednesday when we called for a small protest to mark it.

“We’re just trying to raise awareness that the trees still are under threat and they are imminently in danger of being chopped down.”

The group standing next to the roundabout in London Road that is to be re-modelled were boosted by passing motorists waving and hooting to show their support.

Wellingborough Walks Action Group (WWAG) is awaiting news from a high court judge who will review legal papers to decide if they have ‘permission’ to go to court.

Last week WWAG members told residents that they could need thousands more pounds if the case goes to court.

WWAG was formed after 16 Wellingborough Walks trees were chopped down by developers following high-profile protests including several arrests.

Tree felling was paused and legal papers lodged to fight the work. WWAG then entered into informal talks to find a solution.

