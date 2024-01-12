Man remains in custody as Corby murder investigation continues
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man arrested on suspicion of murder after the sudden death of a woman in her 50s will remain in custody as a forensic post-mortem examination takes place this morning (Friday, January 12).
Yesterday, forensics officers from Northamptonshire Police were gathering evidence from around a property in Occupation Road.
Emergency services had been called to an address between the High Street Bakery and the Co-op shortly before 8.30am on Wednesday (January 10).
A 63-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a woman has sadly lost her life and our thoughts are with her family at this time.”