A forensic post-mortem is due to take place at Leicester Royal Infirmary

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after the sudden death of a woman in her 50s will remain in custody as a forensic post-mortem examination takes place this morning (Friday, January 12).

Yesterday, forensics officers from Northamptonshire Police were gathering evidence from around a property in Occupation Road.

Emergency services had been called to an address between the High Street Bakery and the Co-op shortly before 8.30am on Wednesday (January 10).

Murder investigation - Northants Police forensics officers in Occupation Road ,Corby/Patrick McMillan

A 63-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.