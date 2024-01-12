News you can trust since 1897
Man remains in custody as Corby murder investigation continues

A forensic post-mortem is due to take place at Leicester Royal Infirmary
By Alison Bagley
Published 12th Jan 2024, 10:05 GMT
A man arrested on suspicion of murder after the sudden death of a woman in her 50s will remain in custody as a forensic post-mortem examination takes place this morning (Friday, January 12).

Yesterday, forensics officers from Northamptonshire Police were gathering evidence from around a property in Occupation Road.

Emergency services had been called to an address between the High Street Bakery and the Co-op shortly before 8.30am on Wednesday (January 10).

Murder investigation - Northants Police forensics officers in Occupation Road ,Corby/Patrick McMillanMurder investigation - Northants Police forensics officers in Occupation Road ,Corby/Patrick McMillan
A 63-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a woman has sadly lost her life and our thoughts are with her family at this time.”