Police on scene of Corby murder probe as neighbours express their shock

Neighbours who work and live close to the scene of a Corby murder investigation tonight said they had had no idea of what was happening so close by.

Officers were called to the scene of a sudden death of a woman in Occupation Road at about 8.30am today (Wednesday, January 10). They later arrested a man, aged 63, who remains in police custody and launched a murder investigation.

A police officer remains tonight at the High Street Bakery, where the gated entrance to the flat is taped off. The shop has been closed today.

The scene of the murder investigation in Corby. Image: National World

Tonight a neighbour told our reporter that they had seen a police car parked in the layby outside the shops but had not realised what was going on.

"It’s been very quiet,” she said.

"Someone said someone had died but we didn’t have any idea that it was potentially a murder. We didn’t hear a thing. It’s incredibly shocking.”

Officers will be on the scene throughout the coming days.