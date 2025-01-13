Man in 30s assaulted in Kettering street left with serious injuries to arms and face - police make one arrest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man in his 30s assaulted in a Kettering street has been left with serious injuries to his arms and face.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police investigating the assault arrested one man in connection with the incident who has been released on bail.

Investigations continue into the attack that took place at about 7pm on Friday, January 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Detectives are continuing to investigate a serious assault that took place in Kettering over the weekend.

Police investigate the serious assault of a man in Highfield Road/National World

“Police officers were called at about 7pm on Friday, January 10, to reports that a man in his 30s had been seriously assaulted in Highfield Road.

“The man was taken to hospital with injuries to his arms and face but his condition is thankfully not believed to be life-threatening.

“One man, aged 38, was arrested in connection with the incident but has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highfield Road was cordoned off on Friday night with forensic examination of Highfield Road and Spring Rise Park taking place on Saturday, January 11.

Highfield Road was cordoned off on Friday night/National World

Officers returned the Highfield estate to an address in Spring Rise on Sunday (January 12).

A spokesman added: “Police officers remain in the area while they conduct enquiries into what happened and are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity to contact them.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything which could help officers, or who has information or relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage, is asked to call 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 25000018864 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”