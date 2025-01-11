Kettering attack leaves man in hospital 'in a bad way' after residents alerted by screams

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than 12 hours after a man assaulted in Kettering was left seriously injured, a police cordon remains in place as investigations continue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers and PCSOs have been guarding the entrances to Spring Rise Park off Spring Rise and Highfield Road waiting for forensics officers.

As temperatures dipped to -5C emergency services were called to the incident by neighbours alerted by screams near the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One neighbour was helping her daughter when they witnesses the aftermath of the incident.

Police in Spring Rise, Kettering, guarding the entrance to Spring Rise Park after an assault on Friday, January 10/National World

She said: “I was with my daughter and then I heard roaring from round the corner. I heard screams. I thought it was a girl at first. Then a boy and a girl came out of a house. I’d never clapped eyes on them before, and I’ve lived here for 18 months. I was walking back over and asked if they were OK. They said ‘why are you being nosey?’ I said are they OK? They said ‘it’s alright.’

The neighbour added: "I hope to God he’s OK.”

A source close to the victim said he was ‘in a bad way’ and was receiving treatment at University Hospital Coventry – the major trauma unit for the area.

Residents were alerted to the emergency incident response by the arrival of ‘loads of police cars’ at about 7.30pm that parked along Highfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police cordon Highfield Road Kettering, close entrance to Spring Rise Park after an assault on Friday, January 10/National World

Last night detectives from Northants Police were on the scene and pushed back one cordon to protect a larger area of Highfield Road close to the spur road leading to Spring Rise Park.

The park is a large area backing onto homes along Springfield Road, close to Southfield School playing fields, All four entries to the park are being guarded by police officers.

A section of Highfield Road remains taped off with vehicles being diverted.

This morning residents, many still in pyjamas were getting on with their daily activities. One shopper said: “Somebody told me there had been an attack and there was a road block.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police guarding the entrance to Spring Rise Park after an assault on Friday, January 10/National World

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Officers were called at around 7pm to reports of a man in Highfield Road, with serious injuries. He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Police officers remain at the scene while they conduct enquiries into what happened and are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity to contact them.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything which could help officers, or who has information or relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage, is asked to call 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 25000018864 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.”