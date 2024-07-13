Man dies in plane crash at rural spot north of Corby

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Jul 2024, 20:42 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2024, 20:43 BST
A pilot in his 60s has tragically been killed this afternoon in a plane crash.

The man, was behind the controls of a light aircraft that came down at the former WWII RAF Spanhoe airfield, near the village of Laxton north of Corby.

Police officers, with colleagues from East Midlands Ambulance Service and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, first responded to calls at about 12.50pm today (Saturday, July 13).

The pilot, a man in his 60s, was the sole occupant of the aircraft.

The former RAF airfield Spanoe, north of Corby. Image: Google.The former RAF airfield Spanoe, north of Corby. Image: Google.
The former RAF airfield Spanoe, north of Corby. Image: Google.

Northamptonshire Police and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) have begun an investigation to establish the circumstances and cause of the incident. They will remain at the site while this takes place.

Anyone who may have information that could help with the investigation is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Quote incident number 242 of 13/07/24 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

In 2019 a pilot had a lucky escape at the same airfield when his small plane crashed into trees.

And last year an investigation found that an engine misfire was behind a crash at Spanhoe.

