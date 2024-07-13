Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pilot in his 60s has tragically been killed this afternoon in a plane crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, was behind the controls of a light aircraft that came down at the former WWII RAF Spanhoe airfield, near the village of Laxton north of Corby.

Police officers, with colleagues from East Midlands Ambulance Service and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, first responded to calls at about 12.50pm today (Saturday, July 13).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pilot, a man in his 60s, was the sole occupant of the aircraft.

The former RAF airfield Spanoe, north of Corby. Image: Google.

Northamptonshire Police and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) have begun an investigation to establish the circumstances and cause of the incident. They will remain at the site while this takes place.

Anyone who may have information that could help with the investigation is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Quote incident number 242 of 13/07/24 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

In 2019 a pilot had a lucky escape at the same airfield when his small plane crashed into trees.

And last year an investigation found that an engine misfire was behind a crash at Spanhoe.