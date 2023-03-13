Flash fire destroyed plane after emergency landing by aircraft at Spanhoe Airfield near Corby

The wreckage of the burned-out plane at Spanhoe

A pilot managed to land a 70-year-old aircraft in a field just moments before it set on fire.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch report looking into the incident at Spanhoe Airfield, which is close to Laxton north of Corby, said that take-off had been routine before the engine misfired and lost power.

The report said: “Smelling fuel, the pilot immediately executed a successful emergency landing stopping just off the runway and within the airfield boundary.

"As the aircraft came to a halt there was a flash fire on the port side of the aircraft and the pilot evacuated the aircraft without injury.”

Airport staff used fire extinguishers to try to save the Nord aircraft but it was quickly destroyed by the fire.

The incident happened on September 23 last year and was reported to the AAIB by the 54-year-old pilot, who had been alone in the plane during the incident.

This type of aircraft was built in 1955 for the French Army and is sometimes used in heritage airshows.

The report continued: “All the pre-takeoff engine oil, temperature and power checks had been normal. On previous flights fuel consumption and performance were also as expected.

"There had been no disturbance of the engine or fuel system since the last annual Permit to Fly checks were undertaken.

The report concluded that the fire was likely caused by a failure of the fuel system in the engine bay.

Spanoe was opened 1944 and was used for the US Air Force.