Man charged with attempted arson at Kettering mosque appears in court

A 43-year-old man charged with an attempted arson attack on a mosque owned by Kettering Muslim Association has appeared in court.

Yesterday, (Tuesday, October 7) Arif Ali Rafiq of Harlestone Road, Northampton, appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court.

In line with new guidance, Mr Rafiq’s ethnicity was given out by Northants Police as a ‘British-born Asian man’.

The charge relates to an incident on the afternoon of Sunday, October 5, when an attempt was made to set fire to the front door of the mosque in Headlands.

Mr Rafiq was remanded into custody and is next due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on November 18, 2025.

Guidance on disclosing the ethnicity and nationality of suspects when they are charged has been developed by the National Police Chiefs’ Council and the College of Policing.

The guidance encourages forces to disclose a suspect’s ethnicity and nationality when there is a policing purpose to do so.

It states: “Police forces should consider disclosing the ethnicity and nationality of suspects when they are charged in high profile and sensitive investigations and operations.

“This could include to reduce the risk to public safety, where there are high levels of mis or disinformation about a particular incident, or in cases of significant public interest.”