Man charged with attempted arson at Kettering mosque appears in court

By Alison Bagley
Published 8th Oct 2025, 12:04 BST
A 43-year-old man charged with an attempted arson attack on a mosque owned by Kettering Muslim Association has appeared in court.

Yesterday, (Tuesday, October 7) Arif Ali Rafiq of Harlestone Road, Northampton, appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court.

Most Popular

In line with new guidance, Mr Rafiq’s ethnicity was given out by Northants Police as a ‘British-born Asian man’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charge relates to an incident on the afternoon of Sunday, October 5, when an attempt was made to set fire to the front door of the mosque in Headlands.

Northampton Magistrate's Court /National Worldplaceholder image
Northampton Magistrate's Court /National World

Mr Rafiq was remanded into custody and is next due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on November 18, 2025.

Guidance on disclosing the ethnicity and nationality of suspects when they are charged has been developed by the National Police Chiefs’ Council and the College of Policing.

The guidance encourages forces to disclose a suspect’s ethnicity and nationality when there is a policing purpose to do so.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It states: “Police forces should consider disclosing the ethnicity and nationality of suspects when they are charged in high profile and sensitive investigations and operations.

“This could include to reduce the risk to public safety, where there are high levels of mis or disinformation about a particular incident, or in cases of significant public interest.”

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice