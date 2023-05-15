A Corby man accused of being involved in a serious incident in Corby over the weekend will appear in court this morning.

Police officers were called to Steven’s Funfair in Abington Road at teatime on Saturday (May 13), while hundreds of families with young children were enjoying the attraction.

Armed officers were responding to allegations a man had ridden a quad bike through the fair and that a blade had been spotted by onlookers.

The incident on Saturday evening happened at the junction of Station Road and Oakley Road

Aided by a police helicopter, officers pursued the quad along main roads in Corby before it crashed close to the junction of Station Road and Oakley Road.

The quad driver suffered suffered serious but not life-changing injuries.

Overnight, officers charged a local man with dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance and driving while disqualified.