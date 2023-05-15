News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Full list of winners and losers
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
2 foxes, 4 rabbits & badger found dead: RSPCA launch investigation
Lidl announces major change affecting all UK stores

Man charged over serious incident that began at Corby funfair

Jordan Lee Johnson is in court this morning

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 15th May 2023, 11:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 11:22 BST

A Corby man accused of being involved in a serious incident in Corby over the weekend will appear in court this morning.

Police officers were called to Steven’s Funfair in Abington Road at teatime on Saturday (May 13), while hundreds of families with young children were enjoying the attraction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Armed officers were responding to allegations a man had ridden a quad bike through the fair and that a blade had been spotted by onlookers.

The incident on Saturday evening happened at the junction of Station Road and Oakley RoadThe incident on Saturday evening happened at the junction of Station Road and Oakley Road
The incident on Saturday evening happened at the junction of Station Road and Oakley Road
Most Popular

Aided by a police helicopter, officers pursued the quad along main roads in Corby before it crashed close to the junction of Station Road and Oakley Road.

The quad driver suffered suffered serious but not life-changing injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Overnight, officers charged a local man with dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance and driving while disqualified.

Jordan Lee Johnson, 29, of Lapland Walk, Corby is due to appear before magistrates in Northampton at 10am today (May 15).