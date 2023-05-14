Police chased a man on a quad through main roads in Corby after witnesses said they’d seen a man with a blade riding the off-road vehicle through a popular family funfair.

Armed police responded to last night’s (Saturday, May 13) incident, first reported in the Northants Telegraph, after the man was allegedly seen at Steven’s Funfair in Abington Road.

Traffic officers then pursued the quad he was riding along main roads before it crashed at the junction of Oakley Road and Station Road. They were aided by the police helicopter.

The incident happened in Oakley Road last night

Witnesses have told this newspaper that a machete-style blade had been seen and that the man had been ‘weaving through the funfair on the the quad’ although this has not been confirmed by police.

Another person who lives nearby said that the quad had been spotted several times on roads in the area over the past few days.

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office For Police Conduct because the quad crashed while police were on its tail.

The man has not suffered life-threatening injuries.

A statement released this morning (Sunday, May 14) said: “Witnesses are being sought after a man was seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Station Road, Corby.

“The collision occurred near to the junction with Oakley Road, shortly before 6.45pm yesterday (Saturday, May 13), when the 29-year-old rider of a white Dinli quad bike was in collision with a parked silver VW Passat and street sign.

“As a result of the collision, the rider was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing at this time.

“Prior to the collision, the police received reports of a quad bike being ridden inappropriately at the site of the fun fair in Abington Road, Corby, and that a bladed weapon had been seen. Armed officers were deployed to the scene.

“The rider of the quad bike failed to stop for police and was followed by officers, with support from the National Police Air Support (NPAS), through the town before colliding with a parked car and a street sign in Station Road.

“The Corby man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police officers, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance. He remains in police custody in hospital.

Corby police have spent the past year trying to track down and seize motorbikes and off-road vehicles that are riding around the town’s estates illegally. Their efforts have results in more than 40 being seized from their owners.

But the scale and generational nature of the problem in Corby means there are still major issues in several areas.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed last night’s incident or who may have any information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.