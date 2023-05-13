Armed police in Corby dealing with serious incident

Police in Corby are on the scene of a serious incident tonight.

Station Road remains closed after a collision in adjacent Oakley Road earlier this evening involving an off-road vehicle.

Witnesses told this newspaper it followed an earlier incident believed to have started in another area of the town. That has not been confirmed by Northamptonshire Police.

The scene in Station Road this evening

Numerous videos show police driving at speed through along Oakley Road. Armed officers were seen in the area as well as the fire brigade, the police helicopter, multiple police vehicles and an ambulance.