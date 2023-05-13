Armed police in Corby dealing with serious incident
Officers from the armed response unit and a police helicopter are in the town tonight
Police in Corby are on the scene of a serious incident tonight.
Station Road remains closed after a collision in adjacent Oakley Road earlier this evening involving an off-road vehicle.
Witnesses told this newspaper it followed an earlier incident believed to have started in another area of the town. That has not been confirmed by Northamptonshire Police.
Numerous videos show police driving at speed through along Oakley Road. Armed officers were seen in the area as well as the fire brigade, the police helicopter, multiple police vehicles and an ambulance.
Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for comment.