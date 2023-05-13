News you can trust since 1897
Armed police in Corby dealing with serious incident

Officers from the armed response unit and a police helicopter are in the town tonight

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 13th May 2023, 21:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th May 2023, 22:42 BST

Police in Corby are on the scene of a serious incident tonight.

Station Road remains closed after a collision in adjacent Oakley Road earlier this evening involving an off-road vehicle.

Witnesses told this newspaper it followed an earlier incident believed to have started in another area of the town. That has not been confirmed by Northamptonshire Police.

The scene in Station Road this eveningThe scene in Station Road this evening
Numerous videos show police driving at speed through along Oakley Road. Armed officers were seen in the area as well as the fire brigade, the police helicopter, multiple police vehicles and an ambulance.

Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for comment.