Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 54-year-old Kettering man has been arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday (Saturday, March 29), and remains in police custody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman aged 30, a 23-year-old man and a girl aged four perished in the blaze, described by neighbours as an ‘inferno’.

Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service had launched an investigation after the fire on Friday (March 28).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services had been called to the house in Beswick Close at around 10.30pm.

Aftermath of the fire in Station House Rushton in which three people died /National World

Chief Inspector Paul Cash of Northants Police read a statement to media.

He said: “On Friday evening (March 28), the emergency services were called to a devastating fire on Station Road, Rushton, that tragically resulted in the deaths of three people. We believe them to be a four-year-old girl, a 30-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man. On behalf of everyone involved who responded to this fire, I would like to express our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of those who died.

"A thorough investigation is underway into the circumstances of the fire and we are working very closely with Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service to find the answers their loved ones need and deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re also working in difficult and dangerous conditions to safely and respectfully recover those who have died and enable formal investigation.

Chief Inspector Paul Cash of Northants Police/National World

"The families involved are being kept updated through their family liaison officers and our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time.

"Although the emergency services are well trained and prepared for challenging situations a job like this is still incredibly difficult for us all.

"Those who responded to this call-out on Friday night, both emergency services and local residents did all they could to try and help and I would like to highlight their incredibly selfless efforts. I know how hard for everyone involved – they could not do more – and I know their thoughts are with everyone affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would also like to thank the Rushton community for their support and patience while we carry out our investigative work. We know this incident has caused significant distress locally and our officers will remain in the area providing reassurance and help where we can.

Aftermath of the fire in Station House Rushton in which three people died /National World

"In relation to this investigation one arrest has been made and we will provide updates surrounding this as soon as we can.

“This investigation is well underway but remains in its early stages and it will take time to establish what’s happened.

"On behalf of the families involved, I would ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the scene – three police officers later required hospital assessment due to smoke inhalation.

A cordon had been set up around the property – the roof of the house had caved in. The home had previously been derelict but had been fully refurbished in recent years by a local entrepreneur and publican.

A neighbour said: “It’s absolutely shocking. My lad said it was on fire. There was a man who had tried to get in who was outside. It was just an inferno. There were ambulance, police and fire. I don’t know the people who live there but all we can do is hope and pray.

"It’s just tragic. It’s just horrible.

"The whole of the village is in shock.”